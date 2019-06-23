1 dead, 1 hurt in SE-side shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man was killed and another badly hurt in a shooting early Sunday on Fort Wayne’s southeast side.

Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were called to Central Drive and Colerick Street around 3:05 a.m. on reports of shots fired. They arrived to find a trail of blood, leading them to a shooting victim on the ground.

In a release, Fort Wayne Police said the victim was pronounced dead by medics at the scene.

Police told WANE 15 on Sunday that investigators later learned a second man had been shot. He had been taken to a hospital privately, police said.

Detectives said the man’s injuries were likely related to the incident near Colerick Street and Central Drive.

On Monday, the Allen County Coroner’s Office identified the victim who died as 37-year-old Frashaune Lamont Striverson of Fort Wayne. An autopsy found he died of gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

The second victim has not been identified and his condition was not known.

No suspect information has been made available. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call The Detective Bureau at (260) 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 426-STOP.