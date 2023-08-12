Booths set up to celebrate the development fueled by Denny Worman and others on Fort Wayne’s northern end.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Driving past Parkview’s campus on Diebold Road today you see all sorts of development.

Restaurants and hotels dot the landscape surrounding the medical center, but the space used to be a little more bare.

“We’ve seen a lot of things come in,” said Denny Worman, a commercial real estate agent with Century 21 Bradley Realty, Inc.

Worman has been selling land to prospective businesses in the area for years, and for him, it’s a relief to see the growth.

“We brought Meijer’s Destruction Center, we brought the hotel here and it just multiplied,” Worman said.

To celebrate the development and all involved, Worman hosted a celebration on Saturday in front of one of the developments, the Hilton Garden Inn on Diebold Road.

“We can work within our territories, we don’t have to move out of town to have a job,” said Worman. “At this point, what’s happened in the last probably ten years is very positive in Fort Wayne is very strong, and we got good leadership in this area. So I think we’re gonna see a lot of things happen that we just haven’t seen yet.” Denny Worman back in 2021 on how he expected devlopment to continue

The event featured free hotdogs Oldies 101.7 Weenie Wagon, and more importantly to Worman booths of the companies and individuals that have helped shape and develop the north end of Fort Wayne.

“You may sell a building here, but who’s going to be the one to operate it? Who’s gonna be the one to hire people to lease it? So everybody has to be a part of your leasing company. Whether you’re a builder, whether you’re a seller until you break that ground, nothing’s gonna happen,” Worman said. “God comes first.”

Beyond thanking those who have made the area what it is now, Worman said he’s excited to see what it will continue to become in the future.