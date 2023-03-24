FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Friends and family held a celebration of life Friday to honor the life and memory of Pat Wright — a local golf legend and founder of Bobick’s Golf — who passed away in February.

Born in Fort Wayne on March 24, 1925, Wright competed as an amateur golfer in tournaments hosted by the Fort Wayne Women’s Golf Association (FWWGA) and won a record nine FWWGA City Tournaments from 1955 to 1969.

In the early 1950s, Wright and her husband founded Wright’s Driving Range and Miniature Golf in Fort Wayne, which later became Bobick’s Golf under different ownership, according to an obituary sent to WANE 15.

“Pat Wright has touched the golf community in an incredible way here in Fort Wayne,” said Tami Hoffman, FWWGA president. “We’re very pleased to be here to pay our respects and to honor her legacy.”

Wright later moved to Florida and went on to purchase Gulf Gate Golf Club in Sarasota with her business partner in 1975, becoming one of the few women in the U.S. to solely own a golf course at the time, according to the obituary.

In addition to Wright’s business and sporting ventures, Gail Duerst, Wright’s daughter, said her mother also performed volunteer work.

Wright passed away Feb. 16, 2023, in Sarasota at the age of 97.

Community members in Sarasota also held a celebration of life for Wright on March 10.