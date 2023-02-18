FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Did you happen to go to Woodstock or do you wish you did? The Embassy Theatre is putting on a show to celebrate the iconic music festival.

Learn more about Down the Line 17 Celebrates Woodstock ’69 in the interview above with the Embassy Theatre’s Chief Marketing Officer, Carly Myers.

Down the Line 17 is on Saturday, February 25. The show starts at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $20 for this family-friendly event. Click here to learn more information and to purchase tickets.