Celebrate the upcoming howliday at Howl-O-Walkoween

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Have a ‘spooky good time’ at the 2021 Howl-O-Walkoween, presented by the Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control.

Families are gathering at Salomon Farm Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with their pets decked out in Halloween costumes.

This year’s event features a virtual costume contest, in-person costume contest and pet parade, activities for kids, raffle prizes, an opportunity to make treats for pets at the in-person event, t-shirt fundraiser, and an opportunity to purchase a DIY pet enrichment kit so dogs and cats can join in on the fun.

All proceeds raised at the Howl-o-Walkoween help fund Humane Education programs like summer camps, reading programs, Animal Care Teens, Fallin’ For Pets camps, spring break camps, and Kind News subscriptions for more than 100 classrooms in and around Fort Wayne.

The Howl-O-Walkoween was created in 2019. It is a combination of two long-running events, the Walk for Animals and the Halloween Pet Parade.

The yearly event is the biggest fundraiser at Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control, raising funds to support efforts to end animal abuse and neglect through education.

Visit the event’s main page to learn more about all the upcoming events.