Celebrate the ‘American Farm’ at Salomon Farm Park festival

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you missed it yesterday, it’s not too late to enjoy Salomon Farm Park’s Fall Harvest Festival.

Spend a day at the farm with free fun for all ages through 5:00 p.m. today, celebrating the history and culture of the “American Farm” with live animals and hands-on activities.

There will be corn husking and shredding, wagon rides with antique farm equipment, and oat and wheat threshing concessions as well as a farmer’s market.

Saturday will feature the Antique Tractor Parade at 12:00 p.m.