FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — From modern to classic cars, check out Fort Wayne’s rich automobile history at the Renaissance Car Show.

Dawn Ritchie cruises on into WANE 15 to chat about what to expect at the car show.

Check out a wide selection of cars on Friday, June 16 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Registration begins at 3:30 p.m. with awards at 7:45 p.m. It is held at Renaissance Pointe YMCA (2323 Bowser Ave. Fort Wayne, IN 46803)

All show cars, hot rods, trucks, and motorcycles are welcome, with dash plaques offered to the first 100 vehicles. There is a $10 entry fee for vehicles. Spectators can come and enjoy free food (available to the first 200 people) and a live DJ.

