SANDUSKY, Ohio (WANE) The Cedar Point skyline in Ohio is now changed forever as construction crews have completed Top Thrill 2’s all-new, 420-foot-tall vertical spike tower. The new structure joins the existing “top hat” tower, giving the park not one, but two, 420-foot-tall roller coaster towers that touch the clouds over the Cedar Point Peninsula.

Courtesy of Cedar Point

The final piece, a section of red steel track, was hoisted and secured into place Sunday according to a news release from Cedar Point. The milestone marks the completion of Top Thrill 2’s track work as the park prepares the ride for its 2024 debut. Guests will be launched in reverse at 101 mph, rising into the sky at a 90-degree angle on the new tower. This reverse launch is the second of three exhilarating launches on the ride.

For more information on Top Thrill 2, the world’s tallest and fastest triple-launch roller coaster, guests can visit cedarpoint.com or see construction updates on the park’s YouTube channel.