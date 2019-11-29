Cease and Desist Letters sent to publications after governor questioned in Amazon death investigation

Indiana Lt. Gov. Eric Holcomb discusses the state’s fiscal condition following the close of Fiscal Year at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Monday, July 25, 2016. Holcomb is Gov. Mike Pence’s pick to take his place as the Republican candidate for governor following his withdrawal to become Donald Trump’s vice presidential running mate. The Republican state […]

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Cease and Desist letters have been sent to publishers of the “Indianapolis Star” and “Reveal” after a story questioned Governor Eric Holcomb.

The letters, sent by Holcomb’s general counsel, comes after a story was published about Amazon being cleared of responsibility for a warehouse worker’s death despite initial findings of four major safety violations.

Holcomb responded to the situation Friday through a statement released by his office.

“While filing a cease and desist letter is an unusual step to take, I’m compelled to do so. I will not let the false accusations about Indiana state employees and me stand, as first published by California-based Reveal and followed soon thereafter by the Indianapolis Star. Unfortunately, other news organizations in our state have either published the same story in its entirety or other versions unchecked for truth and accuracy, further perpetuating a false narrative.

“We have worked hard over the years in Indiana to create an environment for our citizens, state employees, and businesses based on accountability and fairness, where the rules are fairly applied to all based in truth.

“There are many good, tough, and thorough reporters in the Fourth Estate who seek to educate by way of the truth. Unfortunately, when Reveal and the Indy Star worked in conjunction to publish a false story, it tarnishes journalistic integrity across the board and the public loses faith in where they get their news.”