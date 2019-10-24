Caught on camera: Thief swipes outdoor lighting from Combat Ops

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Someone stole outdoor lighting from Combat Sports Entertainment earlier this week, and it was caught on surveillance camera.

Combat Ops on Wednesday shared video and photos on its Facebook page that show a suspect taking down outdoor LED lights from the deck at the entertainment center. The incident happened just after 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.

In the post, Combat Ops wrote: “To the person who stole the LED lights from our deck, please let us know if you would like the remotes for them… Just come up to the front desk during your next visit and we will have them all bundled up for you! We strive to ensure each guest has the best and most accommodating experience here at Combat Ops.”

Combat Ops Chief Entertainment Officer David Dimberio told WANE 15 that he was disappointed that someone would steal the lights from a local business. He said the suspect waited until the business’s outdoor lights shut off at 2 a.m. and then entered the deck area with a tool bag to take the lights down.

Anyone with any information about the incident or the suspect should call Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.

Courtesy: Combat Ops Entertainment