FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Monday, October 2 the CASS House hosted its first annual Fall Gala to help

The CASS House is a not-for-profit organization with the goal of providing housing and support to those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The organization creates a home group with core members that can act on a shared vision for life as opposed to random placement into homes.

“Tonight is two-fold, we want to bring awareness to the community about what Cass housing is, who we support and what we offer and how we impact our community,” said Becca Graf, Executive Director of CASS housing. “It also is to help us raise money as we build homes and programs to help individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities really grow and thrive in their home and community.”

Silent Auction for the event Structure shows off the mission of CASS Housing

The Gala served as an opportunity to be a part of the amazing night of dinner, live& silent auctions and a special guest speaker Chris and Nik Nikic. Chris Nikic became the first individual with Down Syndrome to finish an Ironman triathlon supported by his father Nik.

“My heart is overwhelmed with gratitude right now, our goal tonight was to try and have 20 tables of people in the community to help share what CASS housing was about,” said Graf. “We have sold 42 tables and multiple tickets.”

The goal for CASS Housing in hosting this gala was to raise around $60,000 to help build their programs and expand the potential of those whom they aim to help.

For more information about CASS Housing and to donate to the cause head to their website.