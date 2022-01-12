Carvana meet CarBravo, GM’s used car shopping alternative

DETROIT, Mich. (WANE) General Motors on Tuesday announced plans for what it’s calling “a new way to shop for used vehicles.”

It’s called CarBravo and will offer customers an option to shop online, at a dealership or combination of both.

Online shopping for used vehicles has become more common in recent years with companies like Carvana offering direct to consumer options as well as a limited number of what it calls “vending machines” in certain locations.

“CarBravo will give customers more choice and access to shop significantly expanded inventories of both the dealer and a national central stock of GM used vehicles. Importantly, the program features will also be offered on non-GM used vehicles,” said Steve Carlisle, GM executive vice president and president of GM North America, “CarBravo is designed to provide customers the convenience to shop how they want, where they want – online, at the dealership or both.”

GM says the CarBravo website will provide a simple shopping interface with clear dealer pricing, vehicle history reports and 360-degree views of the vehicle. All CarBravo vehicles will be inspected and reconditioned to meet standards set by GM. Customers can also receive guaranteed online offers, from the industry standard Black Book, to buy their vehicles even if they don’t plan on purchasing a vehicle through CarBravo.

In it’s press release, GM indicated dealers can begin enrolling immediately to become affiliated with CarBravo with the actual launch for consumers coming sometime this spring.