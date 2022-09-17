UPLAND, Ind. (WANE) — Cars lined the streets in Upland, Indiana Saturday as people waited to get gas from two gas stations that had it listed as low as $1.74.

A CountryMark and a Marathon gas station each had a long line of cars overflowing into the street waiting to get the cheap gas.

A McClure gas station is also in Upland, but that station had gas listed at $3.59.





Photo Credits: Alan Blanchard

It is not yet known what caused the gas stations to offer gas at a price that is nearly $2 less than what most gas stations in the area are charging.