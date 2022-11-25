FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Carroll High School students and families lined up along Carroll Road Friday afternoon to wish the football team luck as they headed to Indianapolis for the team’s upcoming state title game.

The game will mark the Chargers’ first football state championship appearance when they take on Center Grove at 7:00 p.m. Friday.

Carroll fans cheer on the football players as they make the trek down to Indianapolis.

The game somewhat represents a matchup of David and Goliath proportions as Center Grove has appeared in the last three state title games and has emerged victorious in the last two.

On the other hand, Carroll had never advanced past the Regional round before this year’s historic run.

With a victory, Carroll would also become the first Class 6A team in northeast Indiana to win a state title since the class’s inception.