FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Carroll High School senior recently returned from Miami, Florida after being chosen as one of 10 finalists for a national competition.

Bayan Yunis received recognition as one of 10 finalists in the photography division of the National YoungArts Competition 2023.

The organization, National YoungArts Foundation, is a nonprofit that focuses on identifying and supporting emerging artists across 10 disciplines, photography being among them.

“Applying to YoungArts was one of the best decisions that I’ve made,” Yunis said. “Being selected as a photography finalist has allowed me to meet many amazing, talented artists and be mentored by internationally recognized photographers.”

Yunis and the other finalists attended the National YoungArts Week from Jan. 8 to Jan. 13.

According to submission requirements, each portfolio needed to demonstrate “original thinking and a willingness to take creative risks.”