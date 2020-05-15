Carroll High School to hold in-person commencement at Coliseum

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll High School will hold an in-person graduation later this summer at Memorial Coliseum, according to a letter obtained by WANE 15.

The ceremony will be split into two nights with the first half of the alphabet scheduled for Wednesday, July 8 at 7 p.m. in the main arena of the Coliseum. The second half of the alphabet will be the following night, Thursday, July 9, at 7 p.m.

School officials said they haven’t put a definitive break in where the graduating class will be split as they are limited to the number of graduates they can have on the floor. The number of spectators will also be limited, but they school says breaking the ceremony into two events will allow parents to attend.

On Friday, July 10 at 8:30 p.m., seniors are invited to attend the “Class of 2020 circle of friendship candle-lighting ceremony” at the school’s football and track area. This event will only be open to seniors in the graduating class. School officials said they plan to record video and take pictures of the event that students and parents will be able to access.

School officials said they are also working on an alternative plan for students that won’t be able to attend and ask that if they can’t, to contact their respective guidance counselor.