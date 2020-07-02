Car theft at gas station by juveniles ends with crash near Jefferson Pointe

Police are investigating a crash at the intersection of Ardmore Ave and W Jefferson Blvd.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investing a car theft incident that started at a gas station on W Jefferson Blvd and ended with a crash at a nearby intersection.

Police responded to reports of a robbery at the Lassus Handy Dandy in the 3600 block of W Jefferson around 6:15 p.m. Thursday. A short time later more officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Ardmore Ave and W Jefferson.

Officers at the scene told WANE 15 the incidents were related and that two juveniles had stolen a car from the gas station and then crashed the vehicle at the intersection.

The juveniles were apprehended by police.

