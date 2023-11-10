FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A car in a hotel parking lot was shot up Friday morning on Fort Wayne’s north side, however it doesn’t appear anyone was hurt.

Reports of shots being fired at the Springhill Suites by Marriott hotel were called in to dispatchers around 6:23 a.m. The hotel is located off Diebold Road directly east of Parkview Regional Medical Center.

Information is limited, but troopers from Indiana State Police are on the scene as well as Allen County Sheriff’s Department deputies.

Yellow police tape surrounds a portion of the parking lot and a white Lincoln automobile can be seen with at least nine bullet holes.

A public information officer with police is expected to provide more details this morning and this story will be updated.