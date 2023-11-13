MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A 17-year-old driver is in non-life-threatening condition Monday after his car crashed into a semitrailer on US 6.

Indiana State Police are investigating the crash that involved three vehicles and shut down US 6 for several hours, according to a release from ISP.

Just after 8:15 a.m., state troopers responded to a report of a crash on the highway near Sycamore Road. At the scene, troopers found a semi on its side, blocking all the lanes of US 6.

The initial investigation revealed a Nissan Rogue on Sycamore Road didn’t stop at the stop sign to cross US 6 and crashed into the side of a semi on the highway. The impact caused the semi to roll onto its side and block all the lanes. A third car was also damaged in the crash, ISP said.

The 17-year-old driving the Nissan was taken to a South Bend hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

ISP said the driver of the semi and the driver of the third vehicle were not injured in the crash.

US 6 reopened shortly after 11:15 a.m.