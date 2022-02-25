FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A crash Friday night off Bluffton Road near Reservation Drive in Fort Wayne ended with a car in a ditch.

The car somehow hit a semi before going off the road. Police at the scene said no one was hurt and the crash was caused by the car making an illegal pass, but no other details were provided.

The car and semi pictured collided before the car went off Bluffton Road near Reservation Drive.

Firefighters were initially called to the scene on reports that a car was in a retention pond. However, while the ditch in front of the Preston Dean Villas where the car landed did have frozen water in it, the car was clearly not submerged.