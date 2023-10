FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two cars crashed, causing one of them to flip on Coldwater Road sometime before noon Wednesday.

Traffic was slowed as emergency crews cleaned up the crash at the intersection of Coldwater Road and Riley Drive. Two cars were involved and there were no major injuries, officers at the scene confirmed.

No further details were provided.