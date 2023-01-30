FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A portion of I-469 is temporarily closed.

Dispatchers confirmed to WANE 15 that I-469 northbound is closed between mile markers 7 and 8 due to a car fire. That’s in between the Bluffton Road and Winchester Road exits.

Image from INDOT camera

INDOT cameras show some traffic is moving in the northbound lane. The camera also shows what appears to be smoke coming from a vehicle.

The closure started around 5 a.m. It’s unknown how long it will last.

