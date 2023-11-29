DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A driver was flown to the hospital Wednesday morning after her car collided with a delivery truck at an intersection in DeKalb County.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s officers determined that around 5:40 a.m., a 19-year-old from Butler was driving a car on County Road 34 coming up to the intersection with CR 61. A 44-year-old from Fort Wayne driving a Cintas delivery truck was on CR 61 approaching the same intersection.

According to the release, the driver of the car failed to yield at the intersection, and the Cintas truck crashed into it.

The 19-year-old was flown to an area hospital, with listed injuries of a broken pelvis, broken ribs, and pain in her neck and back. Police said she will be in the hospital for “an unknown amount of time.”

The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital for back pain and was released a short time later, police said.

The truck had heavy front-end damage in the crash, and the car had heavy driver’s side damage, according to the release.

Police said they are still investigating the crash.