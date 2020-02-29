Car ends on its top after crash on Jefferson Boulevard

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — No injuries were reported after a crash on a busy Fort Wayne road Saturday afternoon.

Just before 4:45 p.m., police were called to a crash in the 6400 block of W. Jefferson Boulevard.

Officers arrived to find one vehicle on its top. A viewer sent us the video above, where you can see how the car landed.

No details about what led to the crash were immediately available.

Fort Wayne Dispatchers told WANE 15 no injuries were reported.