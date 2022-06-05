MONTPELIER, Ind. (WANE) — A community has rallyied around a Montpelier family after a woman – who police say was intoxicated – crashed through a home Thursday, killing a man and his great-grandson and injuring two others family members.

It was just before 8 p.m. when the Montpelier Police Department responded to a reported accident with injuries at 165 E. Blaine St.

Police said 46-year-old Brandi Bare of Montpelier was driving south on Main Street when her maroon Pontiac Grand Prix went off the road and continued through a backyard then crashed into the back of a mobile home and continued all the way through to the front porch, where eight people were sitting, including the great-grandfather and great-grandson. The vehicle came to a stop in the driveway after it crashed into a parked car.

Jerry “Jake” Michael, 74, of Montpelier and Jenson Reynolds, 5, were both pronounced dead at the scene by the Blackford County Coroner. Two others – a 1 year-old girl, and the father of the children, Jerod Reynolds – were air lifted to the hospital for their injuries, according to the report.

Brandi Bare

Police reported Bare was also taken to the hospital for a blood draw. Police believe alcohol and/or drugs were contributing factors in the incident. Bare was then taken to the Blackford County Security Center.

Bare was arrested on two counts of causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, two counts of reckless homicide, two counts of causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and knowingly fleeing from law enforcement.

According to court records, when police arrived at the scene, Bare was sitting on the ground crying, saying she was sorry. She said there was a little boy under her car that needed help.

Police found that child dead, court records said.

Police asked for Bare’s driver’s license and she did not answer. Officers also asked her to stand up and she refused. She was eventually taken into custody and placed in a squad car.

Police noted Bare smelled of alcohol and her speech was slurred, and her eyes were red and blood shot. She had urinated herself, court records said.

While police investigated, Bare slipped a handcuff and got out of the police vehicle, and walked away, the affidavit said. An officer chased her down “and she fell to the ground crying and saying that she could not do this,” the affidavit said. She was taken back to a police vehicle and belted in.

Police said there was no field sobriety test given because she was uncooperative and “the chaos on scene,” the affidavit said.

According to court records, Bare has prior operating while intoxicated convictions out of Wells County (2012) and Howard County (2015).

Bare remains in the Blackford County Jail as of Monday.

The incident is still being investigated.

Melinda Townsend, Jenson’s grandmother, said the boy’s 2-year-old sister is in the hospital for injuries from the incident, and his father is also recovering from injuries.

Support for the victims’ families poured in after the crash — many reaching out who Townsend said she didn’t know before Thursday.

Townsend said one community member organized a vigil Sunday to honor the family. Supporters gathered at Montpelier’s Baldwin Park off S.R 18, known as the airplane park.

A GoFundMe* was launched to support the family impacted by the crash. The campaign has reached almost $40,000 in support of the family.

*WANE.com does not assure that the monies or donations deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a donation, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.