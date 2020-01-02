SUV crashes into storefront; driver taken for sobriety test

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police say one person had minor injuries after a Mitsubishi SUV crashed through a storefront Thursday.

Police and fire crews responded to the Smoker’s Discount Tobacco and Cigars, near Wrigley Field on East State Blvd., in response to a report of a party pinned around 4:25 p.m. When they arrived, the front of the SUV was through the front glass of the store.

The car was seen being loaded onto a tow truck a short time later.

Police said the driver was taken from the scene by police for a sobriety test, but the results will not be known until Friday. It was not clear if anyone else at the scene was injured.

Police and firefighters examine the aftermath of a crash on E. State Blvd Thursday.

