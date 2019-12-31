Car crashes into St. Mary’s River; driver rescued with minor injuries

Dispatchers say a car crashed into the St. Mary’s River Monday evening. The driver was pulled from the car after sustaining minor injuries.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Dispatchers say a water rescue crew pulled a woman from the St. Mary’s River after the car she was driving crashed into the river.

Dispatchers say units were called near the intersection of Engle Road and Statesmans Way just before 6:00 p.m. in response to a car reported off the road on the bank of the river.

The woman who was pulled from the vehicle had minor injuries, according to police.

Around 7:15 p.m., both lanes headed northwest appeared to be blocked by firetrucks, but traffic was flowing in both directions. Tow trucks were working to pull the vehicle up from the river bank.

This story will be updated.