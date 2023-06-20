A car was totaled in a DeKalb County crash after the driver said something happened to her tire and she lost control.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A driver was in the hospital Tuesday morning after losing control of her car, hitting a pole and ending up in a field.

According to a release from the DeKalb County sheriff, the driver was traveling in the 4100 block of County Road 46A just before 8:25 a.m. when she said something happened to one of the tires and she lost control of the wheel.

Officers at the scene determined that’s when the Ford Edge veered off the road and hit a utility pole, then rebounded and crossed to the other side of the road into a field.

The driver, 44-year-old Michelle Glover, was taken to the hospital for pain in her arm, police said, and the car was totaled. No further details were released.