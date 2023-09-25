FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Drivers in downtown Fort Wayne should avoid a section of Superior Street after a crash Monday afternoon.

A car crashed at the intersection of Superior and Calhoun streets around 1 p.m., causing the traffic light to go out. A witness at the scene said an SUV on Calhoun ran a red light, and the pole then fell on the car.

Fort Wayne Police, firefighters and an ambulance were at the scene. It’s not yet clear if there were any injuries.

Superior was temporarily closed from Calhoun to Harrison.