FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a crash after a vehicle drove into a hotel.

It happened at the Fort Wayne Inn, near the Goshen Road and Coliseum Boulevard intersection just after 7:22 p.m. Wednesday.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene who is reporting that at least one person was taken away in an ambulance.

The vehicle has been removed from the building.

WANE 15 is working to learn more information.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.