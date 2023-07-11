FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An SUV crashed into a Fort Wayne bar early Tuesday morning causing a gas leak. The SUV could be seen crashed into Bootleggers Saloon and Galley at the intersection of West Jefferson Boulevard and West Main Street.

WANE 15 has a crew on the scene and was told to not get close because of the leak. Our crew can also hear gas leaking. NIPSCO is on the scene.

Police responded to the crash around 4 a.m. Currently, West Main Street is closed from Dignity Funeral Home to West Jefferson Boulevard. The Jefferson Boulevard turn lane onto West Main Street is also closed. West Jefferson Boulevard is closed from Sweet Cars to West Main Street.

There is no word on if the driver suffered any injuries. You’re asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates as they become available.