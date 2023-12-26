FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two vehicles collided Tuesday at a downtown Fort Wayne intersection, sending one of the cars crashing into a nearby building.

Fort Wayne Police responded to the crash around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Fairfield Avenue. Police at the scene said two people were taken to the hospital, and their conditions are unknown.

A car and an SUV were involved, and it’s unclear how many people were inside. A WANE 15 crew at the scene saw the car had hit the side of the Hagerman Group building, while the SUV was on the sidewalk close by.

Traffic was slowed near the intersection as investigators worked to clear the scene.

It’s unclear what led to the crash.