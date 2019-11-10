Car collision in NW Fort Wayne leads to life-threatening injury

One man is experiencing life-threatening injuries and another man non-life threatening injuries after a vehicle collision in Northwest Fort Wayne Saturday night.

At approximately 9:10 PM officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the intersection of Huguenard Rd. and West Ludwig in reference to a personal injury automobile accident. As officers and paramedics arrived on the scene, they located two male victims.

Paramedics provided medical attention to the victims before transporting them to a local hospital where one victim was listed with non-life threatening injuries and the second victim listed with life threatening injuries.

Investigators advised that a passenger car was traveling westbound on Ludwig Rd. and a pickup truck was traveling northbound on Huguenard Rd. when the two vehicles collided with each other.

FWPD Investigators responded to the scene and documented the scene. Huguenard Rd. was closed to vehicle traffic between Washington Center Rd. and Cook Rd. It is estimated that the road will be closed for approximately two hours while investigators document the scene.