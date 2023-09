ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A car went up in flames Tuesday morning near a roundabout on the west side of Allen County.

A car crashed and caught fire near the roundabout that connects Bass and Flaugh roads sometime before 9:30 a.m. Police at the scene said there were no injuries, and no other vehicles involved. Traffic is still flowing in the area.

Allen County officers, Arcola Fire and Washington Township crews were at the scene. No other information has been provided.