Car catalytic converter thefts create costly consequences

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Autobody shops are saying that there’s an unsettling rise in car catalytic converter thefts in Fort Wayne, and residents are dealing with the expensive effects.

Rachel Stephens’ morning started like any other average day. She left her house and hopped into her car, but when she started the engine she immediately knew something was off.

“I just went out to start my car and it just sounded all kinds of wrong, like a race car and I drive a Prius so it’s usually extremely quiet,” Stephens said. She was unable to drive her car to work that day.

Stephens isn’t the only resident being affected by this growing issue. Thieves have been sneaking under people’s cars, sawing the catalytic converters off, and hastily getting away in five minutes or less without anyone noticing, not even Stephens’ neighbors.

The main reason people do not notice the thefts as they occur is that most people who pass by and see someone under a car assume that they are the owner. The loud cutting of the saw used to cut the converters easily blends in with street and construction commotion.

Ken Smith, the owner of Tuffy Tire & Auto Service, said that he has been receiving clients in both his shop locations who need to replace their converters after they were stolen.

“Between my two locations there has been about 10 to 12 within the last 90 days,” said Smith, adding that it is way more than the shops are used to seeing.

Catalytic converters contain precious metals that can be sold for a hefty price. Smith explained that imported cars, like Stephens’ Toyota Prius, are targeted because their converters contain higher amounts of these metals. However, he has seen all sorts of cars come through needing new converters.

While insurance covers most of these cases, victims can still end up paying $500 or more from the deductible. Even though this is a costly fix, Smith warns that not all universal converters fit all cars, “Some shops will use universal caps, I won’t. The reason is a catalytic converter is like a heart…a universal cap can cause richness of the fuel and cause it not to run properly, so that’s why we stress to use a direct fit cap.”

Smith said that residential areas have been impacted, which coincides with Stephens’ Prius getting hit in the dead of night in her own driveway. Her car is still in the repair shop.

Unfortunately, due to the stealth and speed at which thieves hit, there are not many preventative measures other than staying vigilant and keeping a close eye on your car. If you have a garage or parking lot, consider leaving your car there to be better protected.