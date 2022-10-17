FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – William Shatner is coming to the Embassy Theatre for a film showing that features his classic role as Captain Kirk.

According to a release from the theater, the audience will see a screening of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, followed by a “live conversation” with Shatner. The award-winning actor will share behind-the-scenes stories and answer questions from fans, the theatre’s website said.

The screening is Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Buy tickets here. The release said a limited number of tickets include premium seating and a photo opportunity with Shatner.