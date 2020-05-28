Capital Improvement Board to close on purchase of downtown ‘fast food block’ in December

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The land housing three downtown restaurants could change hands in December or early next year, after a change in the purchase agreement was made by the Capital Improvement Board Thursday morning. The original closing date was expected to be in March or April of this year.

The block of land along Jefferson Boulevard, between Ewing and Webster streets, is home to King Gyros, a Rally’s and a Taco Bell. The C.I.B. approved the purchase of the land in December 2018 at a price of $6 million.

In January 2020, the Capital Improvement Board was told a $200,000 deposit would be due 30 days after a comfort letter from Indiana Department of Environmental Management was received. The letter was to be a response to concerns of the cleanliness of the land under Taco Bell.

WANE 15 learned during Thursday morning’s meeting that the seller rejected the suggestion that a letter from IDEM would be needed to be a part of the agreement. The board voted to waive the requirement, moving the delayed closing date forward.

The block has been eyed by the city as a possible location for a downtown arena in the past. Members of the board have been adamant that no plans have been made to replace the restaurants, at least for the foreseeable future.