School officials participate in a groundbreaking ceremony for Canterbury School’s new Fine Arts Center on May 9, 2023.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Tuesday, Canterbury School broke ground on the site of the school’s future Fine Arts Center.

The land will be home to an 18,000-square-foot facility that will serve as the hub for The Academy of the Arts at Canterbury.

Canterbury Fine Arts Center (Credit to Design Collaborative)

David Jackson, Head of School at Canterbury School, said the groundbreaking ceremony was a “euphoric moment.”

“Our facilities really haven’t matched the level of excellence of our program,” Jackson said. “This was an effort to really bring those two elements of our program together.”

The Canterbury Fine Arts Center will feature an art gallery, black box theater, recording studio and podcasting center, 2D and 3D visual art classrooms, a digital photography lab, and classrooms for band, choir, and orchestra, in addition to performance and reception spaces.

School officials hope to have the Canterbury Fine Arts Center open by August 2024.