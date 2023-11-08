INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has released his monthly list of dangerous products recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission
Here’s what was recalled in October:
Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy from Candy Dynamics
Cocco Candy Rolling Candy from Cocco Candy and KGR Distribution
Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck & Crates and Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck & Paint from Fisher-Price
YourHealthToolkit 5-pound children’s weighted blankets from YourHealthToolkit
Sleepyhead Loveys and Bandana Bibs from Little Sleepies
The FORT Children’s Play Tents from The FORT
Rene Rofe Girl Children’s Blanket Sleepers and Hooded Robes from International Intimates
Russound MCA-88 Multizone Controller Amplifiers from Russound
Model Year 2023 RZR PRO XP and PRO XP 4 and Model Year 2024 RZR XP and XP 4 ROVs from Polaris
Biometric Gun Safes from Fortress Safe
Crystal Clear Sodium Hydroxide, 2 lb. Bags from Family Health Products
Gevi Household Countertop Nugget Ice Makers from Far Success Trading
If you believe you recently purchased a recalled product, stop using it, and check its recall notice. Then, follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product.
To view recalls issued prior to October, visit the Consumer Protection Safety Commission website.