INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has released his monthly list of dangerous products recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission

Here’s what was recalled in October:

Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy from Candy Dynamics

Cocco Candy Rolling Candy from Cocco Candy and KGR Distribution

Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck & Crates and Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck & Paint from Fisher-Price

YourHealthToolkit 5-pound children’s weighted blankets from YourHealthToolkit

Sleepyhead Loveys and Bandana Bibs from Little Sleepies

The FORT Children’s Play Tents from The FORT

Rene Rofe Girl Children’s Blanket Sleepers and Hooded Robes from International Intimates

Russound MCA-88 Multizone Controller Amplifiers from Russound

Model Year 2023 RZR PRO XP and PRO XP 4 and Model Year 2024 RZR XP and XP 4 ROVs from Polaris

Biometric Gun Safes from Fortress Safe

Crystal Clear Sodium Hydroxide, 2 lb. Bags from Family Health Products

Gevi Household Countertop Nugget Ice Makers from Far Success Trading

If you believe you recently purchased a recalled product, stop using it, and check its recall notice. Then, follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product.

To view recalls issued prior to October, visit the Consumer Protection Safety Commission website.