INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has released his monthly list of dangerous products recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission

Here’s what was recalled in October:   

Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy from Candy Dynamics   

Cocco Candy Rolling Candy from Cocco Candy and KGR Distribution   

Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck & Crates and Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck & Paint from Fisher-Price 

YourHealthToolkit 5-pound children’s weighted blankets from YourHealthToolkit   

Sleepyhead Loveys and Bandana Bibs from Little Sleepies   

The FORT Children’s Play Tents from The FORT 

Rene Rofe Girl Children’s Blanket Sleepers and Hooded Robes from International Intimates   

Russound MCA-88 Multizone Controller Amplifiers from Russound   

Model Year 2023 RZR PRO XP and PRO XP 4 and Model Year 2024 RZR XP and XP 4 ROVs from Polaris   

Biometric Gun Safes from Fortress Safe   

Crystal Clear Sodium Hydroxide, 2 lb. Bags from Family Health Products   

Gevi Household Countertop Nugget Ice Makers from Far Success Trading 

If you believe you recently purchased a recalled product, stop using it, and check its recall notice. Then, follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product.   

To view recalls issued prior to October, visit the Consumer Protection Safety Commission website.  