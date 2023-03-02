Flooded areas of a south Fort Wayne neighborhood near the intersection of Chaddsford Drive and Berwyn Lane. (Gregory Crawford)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne is asking for residents’ help to keep storm drains clean to keep water off the streets.

Winds blow debris, yard waste and trash that collects in the city’s system of storm drains, and with more than 20,000 storm drains, it’s a job the city cannot do alone.

“In the neighborhoods, we need people to make sure they are protecting their own neighborhood,” said Frank Suarez, chief of communication for Fort Wayne’s City Utilities. “When it’s not raining is the time to do it, remove that debris, get it away, make sure that the water can escape.”

The help from residents plays a role in keeping water off the streets, but it also involves lots of preparation from City Utilities.

“We are out [and] we are very proactive going around to areas that we know normally take on water. Low-lying areas, areas underneath underpasses to make sure that those drains are open.” Suarez said.

In an email, Suarez said crews were doing just that on Thursday to prepare for expected heavy rain on Friday.