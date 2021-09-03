Can you identify these tattoos from a body found floating in Mississinewa River?

Courtesy of the Grant County Coroner’s Office

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Grant County Coroner’s Office is asking the public to help them identify a man whose body was found floating along the Mississinewa River.

On Thursday just before 5 p.m., rafters on the river in Marion found a body floating along the river bank. The coroner’s office said it took custody of the body and an autopsy was performed.

The coroner said the body appears to be:

  • Caucasian, Male
  • Early to mid-30’s
  • Approximate height 5’5″
  • Approximate weight 128 pounds
  • Sandy color hair and goatee

If you recognize these tattoos, call the Grant County Coroner at 765-622-2770.

