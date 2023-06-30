Officers with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement patrol on Lake James on July 3, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Alcohol use continues to be the number one contributing factor in boating deaths and accidents according to the law enforcement division of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

To combat impaired boating, Indiana Conservation Officers will be taking part in the annual Operation Dry Water national campaign which runs from July 1 to July 3.

“Individuals and families from across the country head to our nation’s waterways for a fun, safe, and pleasant experience,” said Indiana Boating Law Administrator Lt. Kenton Turner. “Our goal is not only to educate boaters on the dangers of impaired boating, but also to remind them of other safe boating practices, such as enrolling in a boater education course and always wearing a life jacket.”

Last year, law enforcement officers across the nation removed 794 impaired operators from the nation’s waterways during Operation Dry Water weekend.