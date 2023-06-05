FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Since 1989 Camp Red Cedar has been serving the community by encouraging children and adults with disabilities to learn, explore, play and grow. 2023 is Camp Red Cedar’s 34th year of operations, where they have only grown exponentially since they have started.

Last year, Camp Red Cedar served around 350 campers during their summer season. This year, they expect over 500 campers and close to 40 counselors. Camp Red Cedar also offers year-round programming, which includes recreational therapy, therapeutic horseback riding, traditional horseback riding, and Equine-Assisted Learning (EAL).

Here are ways to get involved:

Donor or volunteer.

Wane 15 spent Monday morning with Development Director Michael Kuhn ahead of the first day of Camp.