FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A new burger restaurant is officially open in Fort Wayne. California Burger began serving customers in a building that once housed a Fazoli’s at the intersection of West Jefferson and Covington Road near Time Corners.

This is the Indianapolis based burger chain’s first store outside the state capital.

California Burger specializes in, you guessed it; burgers which are described as being home made. They also offer a variety of other sandwiches as well as appetizers that include include okra and zucchini.

For the sweet tooth, California Burger has ice cream offerings that include floats, sundaes and even banana splits.