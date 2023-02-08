FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Over seven years after opening up her own bakery, Grace Kelly May, owner of GK Baked Goods, will soon be opening a café and grocery store two years in the making in downtown Fort Wayne.

The store, GK Cafe & Provisions, is located at 202 W. Berry St. and will offer staple foods such as flour, milk, sugar, eggs, meat and produce, along with common items such as wipes, diapers and toiletries.

The shelves will also be lined with products from numerous vendors across Fort Wayne and northern Indiana, and the company has featured some of the vendors and what they will offer on Facebook:

– Root & Revelry Craft Soda Company (Valparaiso)

– Junk Ditch Brewing Company (Fort Wayne): draft kombucha, Nitro Cold Brew, sparkling lemonade

– Windrose Urban Farm (Fort Wayne)

– Josh’s Jungle/The Process (Fort Wayne)

– Small Acres Family Farm (Rome City): milk and butter

– Hufford Family Dairy (Wabash County): cheese

– Fresco Spice Blends (Fort Wayne)

– Wholesome Meadows Farm (Bluffton): eggs

– Hoffman Certified Organics (Huntertown): chicken

– Wood Farms FW (Fort Wayne): pork and beef

– Cook’s Orchard (Fort Wayne): honey, apples, apple butter, and more will be offered based on the seasons

“Now that we’re open, it’s awesome to be out, and the community has been so wonderful and supportive during this whole thing,” May said.

Although May has sold products at farmers markets and within Junk Ditch Brewing Company over the years, the Berry Street location represents May’s first brick-and-mortar location.

Although the store will have products ready for the grand opening, the store is still waiting on an incoming shipment in order to fill out the rest of the shelves.

The store’s grand opening is Feb. 10, and it will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sundays.