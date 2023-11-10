(WANE) – Almost exactly a year ago, fast food restaurant Penguin Point closed seven locations, including the one on Winchester Road in Fort Wayne. Friday, the chain announced its remaining six locations are shutting down permanently.

Sunday is the last day to get a Big Wally, a tenderloin or whatever your favorite meal is from Penguin Point.

Penguin Point HR Administrator Tracy May confirmed to WSBT in South Bend that 94 full-time and part-time employees learned of the closure Friday.

The chain, which first opened its doors 55 years ago, once had 23 locations across Indiana.