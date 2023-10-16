BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) – An ordinance to limit sales of vaping materials and e-cigarettes in Butler city limits was tabled for a second time Monday night.

This was due to officials wanting to add another substance to the ordinance.

Mark Heffelfinger, Chief of Police, said there are four gas stations in Butler, with two that sell a lot of vapes and e-cigarettes.

“Last school year, the elementary school here in town, in one day they took 10 vapes out of the elementary school, “Heffelfinger said, “So that’s when we started thinking we need to do something about it.”

Sunday, the night before the Common Council meeting, Heffelfinger was made aware of another substance sold at those stores that he’d like to add to the ordinance, which would ban it from being sold in city limits as well. He said it’s a mushroom hallucinogen.

“Googling it I learned today that it takes about 30 minutes to take effect, 30 minutes to an hour, but it leaves a high of like six hours and that’s sold on the shelves, and so we want to get that included in the ordinance that we’ve already drafted,” Heffelfinger said.

The ordinance presented so far includes a provision that would only allow businesses to sell these substances at locations that require people to be at least 21 years old to enter.

“We want to make it where adults can still get it, but they need to go to like the liquor store, where you’ve got to be 21 to enter to get it. And because we understand adults want to smoke or want to vape, and we’re not trying to stop that. We’re just trying to keep it out of the hands of kids,” Heffelfinger said.

It’s illegal for anyone under 21 to purchase an e-cigarette in Indiana. The ordinance will be discussed again at a later common council meeting.