Busy year ahead for FWCS as school is back in session

Nearly 30,000 students and more than 4,000 staff members are beginning a new school year at Fort Wayne Community Schools Tuesday.

It’s a year that will be a busy one, with a referendum in the works that would go towards repairs and renovations to some schools in the district including Blackhawk, Miami Middle School, and Wayne High School.

This school year is also the last one for FWCS Superintendent Dr. Wendy Robinson who is retiring next June. The school board is starting their search for her replacement. The board hopes to have meetings with the public this fall to hear what they want in their next superintendent.

A new Stop Arm campaign is also underway with FWCS promoting safety around school buses. The campaign asks you to Slow, Stop and Stay when you encounter a stopped school bus. Earlier this year they filmed a PSA with FWCS students and law enforcement to help spread the word about bus safety.

The last day of the 2019-2020 school year is scheduled for May 28th.

To learn more about the FWCS district, visit its website.