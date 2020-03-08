Huntertown Fire responds to 2 fires within minutes of each other

Crews were called to the Willow Ridge subdivision off of West Cedar Canyons Rd for a reported attached porch fire (1/5).

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) — Huntertown Fire Department Units were busy Saturday morning working on two reported structure fires within five minutes of each other.

After a quick investigation, one of the calls ended up being a furnace vent mistaken for smoke while the other report resulted in a working fire, the department said.

At 7:03 a.m., crews were called to the Willow Ridge subdivision off of West Cedar Canyons Rd. for a reported attached porch fire. A fire truck arrived on scene to find heavy smoke throughout the whole home with flames and smoke pushing from the back side of the home. Crews stretched lines and made an aggressive attack.











A fire chief arrived on scene and held command. More fire crews arrived on the scene and assisted with attack, ventilation, and water supply. Washington Township and Northeast engines assisted with suppression and overhaul operations.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Allen County Fire Arson Specialization Team and there were no reported injuries.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department was on scene and assisted with scene control and warning neighbors nearby.