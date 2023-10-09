FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local developer has submitted plans for a business and office park at Lima and Cook roads, according to designs filed with the Fort Wayne Plan Commission.
Silverado Business Park is set for 52 acres, a development by Silverado Cook Properties, operated by Todd Ramsey. Ramsey is applying to rezone the property from commercial to Industrial 1 zoning, noted as “general industrial.”
Primary activities include office, medical, technology and research, “all of which are actively flourishing on this site,” the application states. A map provided in the application shows the site’s location at Lima and Cook roads, across from Smith Field Airport.
“Silverado Business park serves as a sustainable growth model. Approving its continued development not only upholds these principles but also establishes a precedent for conscientious expansion in the area,” a portion of the application reads.
A public hearing on the application will most likely be scheduled for Nov. 13 in front of the Fort Wayne Plan Commission.