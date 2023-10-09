FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local developer has submitted plans for a business and office park at Lima and Cook roads, according to designs filed with the Fort Wayne Plan Commission.

Silverado Business Park is set for 52 acres, a development by Silverado Cook Properties, operated by Todd Ramsey. Ramsey is applying to rezone the property from commercial to Industrial 1 zoning, noted as “general industrial.”

Silverado Business Park

SIlverado Business Park

site map for Silverado Buiness Park

Primary activities include office, medical, technology and research, “all of which are actively flourishing on this site,” the application states. A map provided in the application shows the site’s location at Lima and Cook roads, across from Smith Field Airport.

“Silverado Business park serves as a sustainable growth model. Approving its continued development not only upholds these principles but also establishes a precedent for conscientious expansion in the area,” a portion of the application reads.

A public hearing on the application will most likely be scheduled for Nov. 13 in front of the Fort Wayne Plan Commission.